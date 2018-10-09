James Bond Will Never Be Played by a Woman

Just don’t expect a woman to play 007.

There has been a lot of talk on who will take on the iconic role once Daniel Craig finishes his fifth installment in the franchise in 2020. Executive Producer Barbara Broccoli says we shouldn’t expect a female 007 any time soon.

“Bond is male,” Broccoli shared with The Guardian. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine.”

She went on to explain that females should get their own stories and the male characters shouldn’t have to be turned into women. “Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters,” Broccoli continued.

Women should create their own story, iconic roles and make a name for themselves rather than jumping on an already known male character.