Instagram Didn’t Realize Will.i.am Is In The Black Eyed Peas

A big whoops for Instagram.

will.i.am shared a video of the Black Eyed Peas song “Vibrations Pt. 1 Pt. 2” on Instagram Saturday but then Instagram removed it. They claimed that will.i.am didn’t have the rights to share it.

“@Instagram just sent me an email saying I don’t own my music and I’m not in the @BEP,” he shared on Twitter. “If Ii were them I’d be embarrassed…I guess even the biggest companies in tech got tech problems.”

@instagram just sent me an email saying I don’t own my music and I’m not in the @BEP…if I were them I’d be embarrassed…I guess even the biggest companies in tech got tech problems… I’ll post on Twitter @jack & @biz know what’s up… https://t.co/L33iLBtY2v pic.twitter.com/rsUPWVviFh — will.i.am (@iamwill) January 26, 2019

will.i.am seemed to find the whole miscommunication funny. He laughed it off writing “WTF?” “ha ha ha” and “this is funny and f— up” alongside the screenshot of the email.

will.i.am is obviously a member of the Black Eyed Peas.