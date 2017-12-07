Hugh Jackman Turned Down James Bond Role

Hugh Jackman was almost 007!

He told Variety that he was approached to replace Pierce Brosnon but decided not to because the scripts were too outlandish.

“I was about to do X-Men 2 and a call came from an agent asking if I’d be interested in Bond,” Jackman told Variety. “I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.”

Jackman even shared the reaction to that decision. “And the response was: ‘Oh, you don’t get a say. You just have to sign on.’ I was also worried that between Bond and ‘X-Men,’ I’d never have time to do different things.”

Imagine if he said “Yes”?

Hugh Jackman’s new film The Greatest Showman hits theater December 20th.