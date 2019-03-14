Hugh Jackman Is Heading Back To Broadway

After 16 years, Hugh Jackman is making his way back to Broadway.

On Tuesday, March 12th, the actor teased his return with the 1957 classic musical, The Music Man, on Twitter.

“The first musical I was ever part of was the phenomenal The Music Man,” Jackman shared in a statement. “The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia. I was one of the traveling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me.”

Jackman is set to play “Professor” Harold Hill. The Music Man will debut October 22, 2020.