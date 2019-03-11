How Often You Should Restart Your Phone

Unplug for at least one minute.

Let’s be real, no one restarts their phone unless it spazzes or freezes. But, apparently shutting your phone off is good for the device.

Experts say you should completely turn off the phone and let is rest for at least one minute before turning it back on. Restarting your phone clears open apps and memory leaks, prevents crashes, and gets rid of anything draining your battery.

Another Tip: let your battery completely die where it shuts off and then fully recharge it to 100 percent. This “teaches” the batter to recharge fully.

You should restart your phone once a week.

