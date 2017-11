Here are the highest paid women in music

Forbes has named Beyoncé the highest paid woman in music. From June 2016 to June 2017, she earned $105 million. According to Forbes, a lot of her earnings came from her Formation world tour last year, which grossed $250 million.

Adele came in second earning $69 million with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez rounding out the top five.

Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Women in Music: