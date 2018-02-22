High School Students Are On The Governor Ballot In Kansas

Believe it or not but Kansas is one of only two states that don’t have an age limit requirement to run for governor. Vermont is the other.

As a result, six high school students are among the candidates for the governor election this year in Kansas.

Tuesday, February 20th, the Kansas House voted 73-43 to change the law and require candidates for governor and other office positions to be voters in the state. This means they only have to be 18, meanwhile in a majority of the states in the country have an age requirement of 30. There are some that argue that making an age requirement is undemocratic and young people shouldn’t be discouraged from getting involved in politics.

“This needs to be a government that represents everyone, not just 30 years old up,” Dominic Scavuzzo, one of the candidates hoping to become the Republican candidate, told the Wichita Eagle newspaper last October.

Jack Bergeson, a 17 year old high school student who’s also a candidate hopes to become the Democratic nominee in the election. “I may be too young to vote,” he shared on his website. “But I am not too young to see the problems in Kansas that the government should be, but is not, working to fix.”

If this Kansas bill passes, it would not take affect until after the November election. Election Day is on November 6th.