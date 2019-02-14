Here’s Why Will Smith Turned Down ‘The Matrix’

Will Smith is on top of his social media game these days and isn’t holding back on life. Over the years there has been a lot of gossip regarding the true story behind Will Smith and The Matrix. In his recent Storytime video on YouTube, Smith explained why he turned down the role of ‘Neo’ in the movie.

When the directors approached Smith he didn’t quite understand the pitch. Will also didn’t want to be known as “the alien movie guy” after starring in Independence Day and Men In Black. Even though he regrets not taking the role, he thought that Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were perfect for the film.

“If I had done it because I’m black, then Morpheus wouldn’t have been black cause they were looking at Val Kilmer,” Smith explained. “So, I probably would have messed The Matrix up, I did y’all a favor.”

In case you are wondering what The Matrix would have been like with Will Smith…

