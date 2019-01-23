Here’s Why Anne Hathaway’s Not Drinking For The Next 18 Years
Not a drink til 2032.
Anne Hathaway’s going sober. When the actress appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show, she revealed she’e decided to not drink alcohol for the next 18 years. It all came from attending a meeting very hungover and released she can’t handle it anymore. Oh and Matthew McConaughey had something to do with it.
The actress was on an island near Madagascar with Serenity co-star Matthew McConaghey and his wife when the hangovers became an issue. The three went out for a night of fun touring rum bars on the island and then next morning was rough for Hathaway.
“I don’t remember. I have no idea.” she told DeGeneres. “They’re both cool, and I just can’t drink as much as them. We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda – have you guys ever had to do a meeting hungover? I was just kinda stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character.”
She’s a mom.
Since her son, Jonathan, is two and needs a lot of attention, that’s how she came up with the 18 years.
“I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in the house just because I don’t totally don’t love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning,” she explained.
It’s true… the older you get the longer the hangovers last.