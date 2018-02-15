Here’s The Trailer For ‘The Incredibles 2’

The Incredibles are back!

Disney Pixar has finally released the trailer for the upcoming movie, The Incredibles 2! During the 2018 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, fans were given a sneak peek at the sequel to the 2004 animated film. It was last October when Disney announced they were pushing up the release date for the movie to June 15, 2018. The sequel is about Mr. Incredible taking care of his son, Jack-Jack, while his wife, Elastigirl, is out saving the world. Yes, Samuel L. Jackson has returned to voice Frozone along with Craig T. Nelson to voice MR. Incredible and Holly Hunter as Elastigirl.