Here’s Santa’s Mailing Address

We are about 5 weeks away from Santa Claus coming to town, so it’s time to write down your Christmas list and mail it to the big man. Now, for the first time ever, the US Postal Service has disclosed Santa Claus’s address.

Usually, kids mail their Christmas lists straight to “Santa, North Pole.” This results in the post office sorting out the mail by hand to make sure it makes it to Santa. With the new address they provided, which includes a street number and name and zip code, letters will reach the North Pole faster.

“Sharing Santas official mailing address will allow letters to reach the North Pole faster than in years past because, with an actual street number and ZIP code, our machines can sort them unlike being sorted by hand, which is how letters simply labeled Santa, North Pole, are handled,” Kim Frum, a spokeswoman for the Postal Service, shared.

The Postal Service also created a letter writing kits that include templates, letter tips, and a primer on envelope technique.

When sending the letter to St. Nick make sure to use a postage stamp and add a return address on the envelope to ensure Santa receives the letter and responds.

Santa’s Mailing Address

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888