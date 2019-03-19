Here’s How Often You Should Get A New Pillow

Time to get a new pillow.

The past week I’ve noticed my head sinking into my pillow, but not in a good way. It lost is fluff and now my head feels like it has no support.

Turns out we should get a new pillow every three years. Over time pillows become flat and lose their firmness, resulting in less comfort and support.

Here are some ways to tell if it’s time to get a new pillow. Put your arm out straight and then lay the pillow on your arm. If it folds over like a saddle, it’s no good. Another way to test your pillow is to press down in the center, if it doesn’t pop back into place then it’s a bad pillow.