Heidi Klum Ghosted Drake

Heidi Klum isn’t feeling Drake

It all started when Heidi Klum played Who Would You Rather? on the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year. While playing the game she admitted to having a crush on Drake. Who wouldn’t, he’s cute! Well, Drake caught wind of this and asked a mutual friend for her number. He then texted Heidi but got no response. Drake was apparently too late. She was already head over heels for current boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz from Toyko Hotel.

“Sorry, Drake. You snooze, you lose. You know what I mean? He was basically like a week too late,” she revealed when she stopped by Ellen for another appearance. “Someone who I know knows him, and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is so weird. But then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Then Heidi apologized on live television.

“I’m embarrassed about it.” Heidi continued. “Drake, I’m sorry I didn’t text you back. You’re cool. I still love your music. I’ll probably come to the concerts very soon.

It’s ok Heidi, if we are being honest you’re better off. Drakes got a lot going on lately.

