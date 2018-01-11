b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Hayley Williams Invites Gaten Matarazzo from ‘Stranger Things’ to Perform on Stage with Paramore

by

It all went down on Twitter!

Hayley Williams came across a video of Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things singing their song “Misery Buisness” with his band absolutely loved it.

The Paramore singer then extended an invitation for Matarazzo to perform the song on stage with them!

“Dear Gaten, Taylor York & i saw your band’s Miz Biz cover and all i can say is: 🤘🏼. open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you.”

Of course Matarazzo quickly responded accepting the invite saying, “Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let’s make this happen!” Williams then let him know that she would send him their tour schedule so he could pick a date to join them.


Studio Line
732-774-3529
Studio Offices
2355 West Bangs Ave.
Neptune, NJ 07753
Follow Us On Social
@theb985
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Employment
Rules & Regulations
Privacy Policy
Contact