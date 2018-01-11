Hayley Williams Invites Gaten Matarazzo from ‘Stranger Things’ to Perform on Stage with Paramore

It all went down on Twitter!

Hayley Williams came across a video of Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things singing their song “Misery Buisness” with his band absolutely loved it.

The Paramore singer then extended an invitation for Matarazzo to perform the song on stage with them!

“Dear Gaten, Taylor York & i saw your band’s Miz Biz cover and all i can say is: . open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you.”

Of course Matarazzo quickly responded accepting the invite saying, “Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let’s make this happen!” Williams then let him know that she would send him their tour schedule so he could pick a date to join them.

