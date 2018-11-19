Hailey Baldwin Changes Last Name to Bieber on Instagram

Mr. & Mrs. Bieber

Even though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin haven’t officially confirmed they secretly got married in September, the two have been sending major signals that make us believe it’s true.

First, Hailey changed her handle on Instagram to “Hailey Baldwin” and changed her name in her bio to “Hailey Rhode Bieber.”

Also on Friday, Justin shared a picture of him and Hailey holding hands with the caption, “My wife is awesome.”

This comes after Beieber said he’s taking a break from music to focus on his wife.

Love is definitely in the air for these two.