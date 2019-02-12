Häagen-Dazs Created Booze-Infused Ice Cream

Binge watching will never be the same.

Häagen-Dazs just announced a new line of booze-infused ice cream flavors called Häagen-Dazs Spirits. This line has seven spiked flavor combos and two of them are dairy-free so everyone can enjoy.

“With the best of both worlds, you don’t have to decide how you are going to reward yourself, just which flavor you want most,” their website states. “Enjoy the perfect ice cream for every accomplishment. Because your best deserves our best.”

Explore the flavors:

Irish Cream Brownie

Irish Cream infused into our ice cream with rich chocolate brownie pieces and a decadent fudge swirl.

Rum Tres Leches

A Latin American inspired indulgence, we infuse smooth white Rum into our ice cream then add thick ribbons of dulce de leche and chunks of sweet Tres Leches cake.

Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle

A classic pairing made even better, enjoy creamy vanilla bean ice cream dotted with chocolate truffles and swirled with spicy Bourbon.

Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch

Enjoy a pub-inspired indulgence. Rich chocolate ice cream is infused with Stout for notes of toasted malt, then mixed with crunchy chocolate covered pretzels and decadent fudge.

Bourbon Praline Pecan

Treat yourself to ice cream infused with smooth Bourbon sprinkled with brown sugar and given the perfect crunch with praline pecans.

Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee

Rich black cherry jam and sweet almond toffee pieces are folded into our non-dairy dessert that’s infused with a nutty Amaretto.

Irish Cream Cookie Squares

A rich chocolate cookie topped with ice cream that’s infused with Irish Cream before the entire square is dipped in decadent dark chocolate.

Details

Each carton of this boozy treat contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. So… don’t worry about getting tipsy if you decide to finish one for yourself because we know that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Häagen-Dazs Spirits are slowly hitting the grocery store shelves and is expected to roll out nationwide by April.