Gritty Shows Up At A Wedding In Philly [WATCH]

What a great surprise.

A hockey-crazed fan was greeted by her favorite teams mascot at her wedding over the weekend.

Newlyweds Heather and Karl Schwemlein were shocked when the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, showed up at their reception

A cousin of the couple shared the video on Twitter that captured Gritty dancing and enjoying the celebration.

The brides father, Ray, was the mastermind behind the wedding surprise for his daughter.