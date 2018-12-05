Go To McDonald’s To Get A Burger King Whopper For A Penny

Yes, this is real. No, McDonald’s isn’t selling Whoppers.

Burger King is running a new promotional campaign that gives customers a Whopper for a penny.

Once the costumer comes within 600 feet of a McDonald’s, all they have to do is open their Buger King app. When the app is open, it’ll redirect them to the closest Burger King to get a Whopper for a penny.

It’s that easy!

This offer runs until Wednesday, December 12th.