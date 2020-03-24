In light of the global COVID-19 crisis, and the announcement from the Governor of the State of New Jersey further restricting public gatherings, GSFF 2020 will be presented virtually through parallel and dynamic digital streaming. Physical festival events such as industry activities, workshops, and panels have been canceled. Films will now be showcased online out of concern for the health and safety of our attendees.

The 18th Annual Garden State Film Festival (“GSFF”), will be LIVE STREAMED by our private servers, March 26-29, 2020! Our whole festival be live streamed at the originally scheduled times online. This is on private servers not YouTube or Vimeo and not prone to pirating.