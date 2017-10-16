b985radio.com

‘Game of Thrones’ Actors will not get Scripts for Season 8

by

HBO has figured out a way to avoid spoilers.

Photo: Game of Thrones

For Season 8 of Game of Thrones, there will not be any scripts on set. Instead, the actors will be fed their lines through earpieces. (Totally pulling a page out of Johnny Depps book)

Earlier this year, Season 7 of Game of Thrones had their fair share of people hacking their servers and releasing documents, episodes and scripts.

Not sure exactly how the actors feel about not studying the script before filming but this will definitely put their skills to the test.


