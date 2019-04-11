Free Coffee At Wawa Today: Any Size!

Happy #WawaDay

Today, April 11th marks Wawa’s 55th anniversary. To celebrate, Wawa is inviting customers to grab a free cup of coffee of any size at all locations.

One store in each state that a Wawa is located in, will be holding an in-store celebration. New Jersey’s event, at the Hamilton Township location on NJ-33, starts at 9 am. This celebration includes the ceremonial pouring of the first cup of free coffee and a “first look at planned Wawa growth for the future and new store-level Wawa Catering packaging and menus set to launch first week of May.”

Back in 1964, Wawa opened its first convenience store in Ridley Park, PA. Then in 2014, they launched The Wawa Foundation, a 501c (3) non-profit organization encompassing the majority of the Company’s charitable giving.