The duck phone is out and the alligator phone is in!

MTV is introducing the newest addition to the Jersey Shore franchise, Floribama Shore.

They have teamed up with SallyAnn Salsano, the creator and executive producer of Jersey Shore, for Floribama. The eight episode reality series will follow eights kids who spend their summer on Panama City Beach, the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast.

Floribama Shore will premiere on Monday, November 27th at 10pm on MTV.