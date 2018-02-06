Fans Made a Petition to Get Dundee Movie Made



It turns out the for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home that aired during the Super Bowl Sunday was just an ad to promote tourism in Australia.

Many fans were disappointed to learn that what appeared to be a film, was never coming to theaters so they created a petition in hopes that a movie could be made.

“On behalf of Crocodile Dundee lovers around the world, we petition Paul Hogan and actors to create a new instalment of the movie. Australia wants it, the world wants it. Stop teasing us and make it happen!” the petition read.

The convincing trailer featured Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth with appearances by Hugh Jackman, Liam Hemsworth, Isla Fisher, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Ruby Rose and more.