Facebook: You Can’t Opt Out Of Phone Number ‘Look Up’ Setting

I did not sign up for this (maybe I did… but who reads the 100 pages terms and conditions)

Facebook hasn’t been doing a good job when it comes to keeping users happy with privacy concerns.

You might have noticed that Facebook now requires a two-factor authentication with your phone number. Well, be aware that the number used for that feature is used to search your profile.

According to TechCruch, Facebook isn’t allowing users to opt-out of having people look them up by their phone numbers. The social media defaults to “Everyone,” however you do have the option to restrict your number to “Friends of friends” or just “Friends.”

The phone number required for a two-factor authentication will used for a look up search too.

For years Facebook claimed the adding a phone number for 2FA was only for security. Now it can be searched and there’s no way to disable that. pic.twitter.com/zpYhuwADMS — Jeremy Burge 🐥🧿 (@jeremyburge) March 1, 2019