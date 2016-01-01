They are the everyday heroes. Brave men and women who live in our communities. They serve the public as police officers, fire fighters and first responders.Risking their lives to keep us safe each and every day. They’ll tell you its all part of the job.

We at B98.5 FM want to tell you more. We want to tell you their incredible stories. The ones that, all too often, never get told.

You can help us salute these everyday heroes by letting us know how your life has been effected or changed by the strength and bravery of someone who has answered your call for help in a time of need. We also invite local police, fire and ems departments to submit stories about your fellow Everyday Heroes.