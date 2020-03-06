Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Toms River (formerly HealthSouth) will be hosting an informative event for our mall walker’s every month at Ocean County Mall.

To register to become part of the mall walker’s program come over to the Mall Office located between Macy’s and Game Stop to sign up today. You will receive a swag bag and a mileage sheet to log your daily activity. You can also receive discounts at participating retailers at Ocean County Mall.

Join us for a fun and educational morning with the Encompass Health Team. We will have guest speakers and light refreshments will be served.

Guest Speaker information:

Kristen Montague, Speech-Language Pathologist

Dana Cahill, Therapeutic Recreation/Enrichment Therapist

Topic: Attendees will learn about some brain basics in honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month. Learn about brain boosting foods, top fall prevention tips, and memory enhancing activities. You will leave with a wealth of knowledge presented in a fun, interactive way!