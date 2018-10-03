Emma Stone Will Be In Paul McCartney’s New Music Video

Emma Stone’s next gig will be in a music video for Paul McCartney.

The news leaked during a Q&A with Emma Stone when she was at the Child Mind Institute on Monday.

Moderator Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz revealed the new during the panel about anxiety disorder.

“I don’t think you’re supposed to announce that,” Stone responded.

Koplewicz even spilled that she will be going to dance rehearsals for the upcoming music video.

We can’t wait to see the music video!