Ed Sheeran Will Choose Fatherhood Over His Music Career

Ed Sheeran may have just gotten engaged, but he’s already thinking about a family.

The sad news is that he expects to loose his passion for music once he starts having kids. “My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids,” he shared with the Daily Star. “I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of.”

“It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father,’” he says.

Ed admitted he has already started to loose some ambition because he’s accomplished so much. “My ambition next is a silly small ambition to write a country music song that goes to number one on country radio in America,” he says.

The singer announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn over the weekend.