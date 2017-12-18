Ed Sheeran Has A James Bond Theme Song Ready ‘Just In Case’

Ed Sheeran has so many songs banked… including a theme song for James Bond!

“With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!” – @EdSheeran on the #LateLate pic.twitter.com/MDA1GzVhmt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 15, 2017

When Sheeran was a guest on the Late Late show with Ryan Tubridy, he admitted that if he ever gets asked to write a song for James Bond, he is ready!

“With Bond, I’ve had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case.” Ed shared.

He does explain why he wrote a song before even being asked.

“I just recently did a song with one of my all-time heroes, Eminem, and when we did a song together, I’d already had the song planned because I was like ‘if I ever work with Eminem, I’ve got this song’ so it’s the same for Bond. If ever I’m called, I’ll be like ‘there you go.’

Someone better ask Ed Sheeran for his song for the next Bond movie.