Dunkin’ Donuts Is Officially Changing Their Name to Just Dunkin’

Despite the backlash, Dunkin’ Donuts is going ahead with dropping the Donuts from their name.

In August 50 locations throughout the country tested the new name, Dunkin’, and many customers weren’t happy with the change.

Starting January 2019 the donut chain will officially rebrand all of its locations as Dunkin’.

“Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin’ experience for our customers.” Dunkin’ Brans CEO Davis Hoffman explained. “From our next-generation restaurants, to our menu innovation, on-the-go ordering and value offerings, all delivered at the speed of Dunkin’, we are working to provide our guests with great beverages, delicious food and unparalled convenience.”

The new tap system for cold beverages includes green tea, iced tea, original-blend coffee, dark-roast coffee, nitro cold brew and cold brew.

Even though they are dropping the Donuts in their name, Dunkin’ will still serve donuts.