Dunkaroos Hit Shelves Again This Summer

’90s Kids Rejoice!

General Mills announced they are bringing back one of their most requested and beloved Dunkaroo flavor, Vanilla Cookies and Vania Frosting with Sprinkles and we couldn’t be more excited.

In January, a Dunkaroos Instagram and Twitter surfaced creating speculation on the fate of the snack.

“For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade,” Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills, shared. “We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

A specific release date was not provided, but according to the Today show, a spokesperson for General Mills revealed that the cookies will first be available at 7-Eleven stores nationwide, before rolling out to other convenience stores and grocery purveyors.

Dunkaroos were first introduced in 1992 and then discontinued in the United States in 2012. It’s so sad to think kids 8 and under have never tried this childhood staple snack.

Summer 2020 here we come!

