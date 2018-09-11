Drinking Young People’s Blood is Healthy

Get ready to channel your inner vampire.

All year Mateo has been saying “Hearth Health 2018” and he may be on to something. He was referring to red wine as the key to staying healthy, however the drinking blood could truly be the secret.

A new study from University College London is saying that drinking blood from young people could be the secret to long-lasting health.

70 people 35 years old and up were given blood from volunteers between the ages of 16 and 25. They found that the condition of participants with various diseases had improved.

According to Geneticist Dame Linda Patridge, this could reduce the chances of disorders and diseases like cancer and heart disease.