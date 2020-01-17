Donovan Catholic Student Raises Money For Patients at Children’s Hospital Of PA

Jordyn Small, a sophomore at Donovan Catholic High school, set out to make the holiday season a little brighter for the patients at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania. Through her school’s club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Small was able to raise approximately $10,000 before the 2019 holiday season came to a close. “It was unlike anything else. They were so appreciative,” Small said.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017, she underwent three surgeries and 15 months of chemotherapy. She knew what to add to each bag to make it special for each patient- a lip balm, fuzzy socks, a deck of card as well as other items to help the time in the hospital pass and keep patients’ spirits high.

“During my time there, I noticed that it’s very different for the different demographics regarding ages,” Small explained when talking about what inspired her and her classmates to start this project.

While the holidays are behind us, Small plans on continuing to spread good will through the Children’s Hospital Of Pennsylvania. To contribute to her cause, email Mrs. Small at cjcjsm6@gmail.com.