Disney Creates Free Bedtime Hotline With Goodnight Messages From Favorite Characters

Putting the kiddies to bed can be a constant battle especially when they make up every excuse in the book to stay up for an extra five minutes.

Disney understands the struggle and is here to help. They created a special hotline number that kids can call to hear a goodnight message from some of their favorite Disney characters.

All you have to do is dial 1-877-7-MICKEY. You will initially get an automated guy on the line giving you directions, but here’s what you got to do to skip the 50-second intro (yeah I called and timed it out, you’re welcome).

Dial the number above and then press the number 2 to skip straight to the directory for the goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse (ext. 1), Woody (ext. 2), Jasmine (ext. 3), Anna and Elsa (ext. 4), Yoda (ext. 5) or Spider-Man (ext. 6).

Just an FYI the messages aren’t actually voiced by the actors who portray them in the movies. Also, initially pressing the number 1 will just sign you up for Disney text messages.

The goodnight messages from Disney favorites will be able until September 30th, so take advantage while you can.

