Diplo Goes After Taylor Swift’s Music

Taylor Swift fans are not happy with Diplo after his upcoming interview with Rolling Stone leaked.

In the Q&A, Diplo was asked about music streaming and brought up ex girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’” he told Rolling Stone. “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”

Does he now know that “Look What You Made Me Do, broke Adele’s record for most streamed track during its debit week by a female artist?

This isn’t the first time Diplo has called out Swift. Back in 2014, he even suggested that someone should start a kickstarter so Taylor could get a booty.

Someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty — diplo (@diplo) November 12, 2014

Diplo, look what you made Swifties do…

@diplo repeat after me “I’m not going to use Taylor ever again for publicity” — mauricio vazquez (@maurojimvaz13) November 5, 2017

That moment when you know Taylor about to drop another record breaking album so you gotta get yourself some of that press too. I see you — Rosalinde Antindi (@Rosalinde_A) November 6, 2017

You don’t deserve to listen my queen pic.twitter.com/e5AqEehYSA — San (@CleanbyTaylor) November 6, 2017

Now that Taylor’s fans have been going after Diplo, he tried to make it better by saying he has a favorite song from his ex.