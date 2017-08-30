Did Taylor Swift just confirm a fan theory about ‘LWYMMD’ Video’s meaning?

Ever since Taylor Swift released the video for her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do,” fans have been trying to figure out the hidden messages behind the visual.

On Tumblr, Swift has been “liking” fan theories about the video and giving some insight to the videos meaning. One fan theory that caught a lot of attention was that the “real” Taylor is standing behind the other 14 Taylor’s from the different points of her career.

“I can’t help but think if that Taylor on the plane behind all the other Taylors represents the actual Taylor? Like she created all the different archetypes for each era, but her real self is someone who isn’t portrayed 100% on the media and is forced into the background?” the fan wrote on their account.

That post for over 3,000 reblogs and Taylor actually liked that post herself.

Honestly out of all the theories, this is the one that makes the most sense. Taylor Swift has been represented in tons of ways throughout her career and now she is trying to just show the world who she actually is.

Taylor Swift has even broke Youtube’s 24 hour viewing record with the video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” The video racked in 43.2 million views in 24 hours, breaking the previous record of 36 million which was set by PSY with “Gentleman.”