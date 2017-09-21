Demi Lovato Shares The Inspiration Behind Her New Album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

No surprise here.

Demi Lovato’s upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me was inspired by none other than Christina Aguilera.

“She was one of my idols growing up,” Demi shared with People. “She still is. Her voice is incredible, and in Stripped you really got to hear that.”

The singer revealed that she grew up listening to Christina and it was actually her 2002 album Stripped that really influenced Demi. “I think it was her breakout album that really transformed her into the icon that she is today. So that inspired me … she really inspired this album. I was even inspired by the black-and-white artwork!”

In this album Demi isn’t holding back on the personal things that she has gone through. “I have been through a lot over the last year-and-a-half,” Demi said. “I’ve done a lot of growing and I wanted an album that best represented who I am.”

Tell Me You Love Me drops September 29th.