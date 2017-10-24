Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration

Can’t wait for this track!

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi have been working on something together. Over the weekend, Lovato and Fonsi shared pictures on Instagram hinting at a music video they shot.

Lovato was the first one to share a photo, where she’s in full makeup and costume with the caption, “Music Video Shoot.” Fonsi commented, “What happened, Demi?”

Then Fonsi posted a photo from the msuic video set saying, “It’s a wrap” with a video camera emoji. Then Lovato commented, “Hello Fonsi.”

We still have no details on when the track or video will be released.