Dax Shepard Once Nursed From Kristen Bell’s Breast

Kristen Bell is giving a glimpse behind the bodily fluid that comes with motherhood.

During an episode of Kristen Bell’s online parenting series Momsplaining, she talks about the struggles with breastfeeding with new mom Katie Lowes from Scandal.

Bell told us that she dealt with mastitis, a painful inflection that makes it tough to breastfeed, three different times. The third time when she stopped breastfeeding and couldn’t get a hold of her doctor, she turned to her husband Dax Shepard for some help.

“I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse,” Bell shared.

“He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him,” she continued. “He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”

What a team player.