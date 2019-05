Well, this is something.

Just when we (maybe just me) thought Crocs couldn’t get any uglier, they did.

Earlier this month Crocs teamed up with Beams, a cult Japanese clothing line, to create something new. This collaboration resulted in Crocs that feature fanny packs on the ankle straps, which can also be flipped into the front.

These new additions are available on Beams website in Ultraviolet and Tropical Teal for about $53 a pair.