Costco Is Selling a 6.6 Pound Nutella Tub

If you need more Nutella in 2019, Costco has your back.

The wholesale retailer is now selling huge tubs of the hazelnut spread. Costco’s 6.6 pound Nutella Tub is available for $21.99. If you break it down, the entire product has about 81 two-tablespoon servings. With the amount of Nutella in the tub, this is definitely a good deal! And, this tub is so big that it has a handle to carry it around.

via GIPHY

If you’re interested in purchasing this delicious spread, make sure you’re a Costco member. If not, find a family member or friend who is and take FULL advantage of this tasty tub.

via GIPHY