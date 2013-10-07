b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Contact

Press Communications LLC

Mailing Address 2355 West Bangs Avenue
Neptune, N.J. 07753
Office Phone 732-774-4755
Request/Contest Line 732-774-3529
Fax Number 732-774-7315
COO/Market President
 Don Dalesio
Office: 732-919-0365
Program Director
 Sara Cucci
Office: 732-774-4755 ex238
Marketing & Promotions Manager Cherie Cuzzi
Office: 732-774-4755 ex218
General Sales Manager Wendy Price
Office: 732-919-0365 ex6213
Live Events Manager Bill Barbato
Office: 732-774-4755 ex217

 

 

Driving Directions

MONMOUTH COUNTY OFFICE
2355 WEST BANGS AVENUE
NEPTUNE, NJ 07753
(732) 774-4755
HOURS: MONDAY-FRIDAY, 9AM-5PM

From Garden State Parkway (going south):

  • Exit at 100B. (Ocean Grove, Rt. 33 East)
  • At third traffic light, make a left onto West Bangs Avenue. (Holy Innocent Catholic Church on left)
  • Continue on West Bangs Avenue for 2 1/2 miles. Press Communications will be on the left hand side.

From Garden State Parkway (going north):

  • Get off at Exit 100. (Rt. 33 East)
  • At third traffic light, make a left onto West Bangs Avenue. (Holy Innocent Catholic Church on left)
  • Continue on West Bangs Avenue for 2 1/2 miles. Press Communications will be on the left hand side.

From Rt. 18 (going north or south):

  • Take exit 10A (Rt. 66 East)
  • At the Asbury Park Circle, stay to the right – onto Rt. 35 South.
  • At the first light, make a right onto Bangs Avenue.
  • Continue on West Bangs Avenue for about 1 mile. Press Communications will be on the right side.

ALL CONTEST WINNERS MUST PROVIDE PHOTO I.D. TO CLAIM PRIZES.


