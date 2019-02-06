Conan O’Brien’s DNA Revealed He’s Inbred

Conan OBrien has always prided himself on his Irish heritage, however his world was turned upside down after receiving shocking results from his DNA test.

While a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan revealed he recently had a physical and opted for the DNA Test.

“Two weeks later [the doctor] called me up,” O’Brien explained. “He said, ‘I have never, ever, ever had a DNA test like this before and I’ve been doing this for 10 years.’”

The resulted showed that he is 100% Irish. Usually when people take those tests, most people who are very native to their land or culture just receive high percentages. “You will find out that the most Irish looking people are like 86% Irish, 94% Irish,” he remarked. “The Lucky Charms leprechaun, true fact, 11% Spanish.”

That’s when the doctor proceeded to say, “that means you’re inbred.”

O’Brien also said he has a “disproportionate” body. “When I was 14-years-old I had a massive growth spurt. I went to 6″4 overnight,” he shared.” My legs grew and grew and my torso never did. I have the legs of an NBA center and the torso of a little girl.”

It’s explains everything!

Check out the full interview below.

