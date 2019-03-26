Comcast Building Esports Arena in Philly

History is being made in the United States in the Esports in the industry.

Monday, March 25th, Comcast Spectacor announced they will be building the first esports area in the U.S. in Philadelphia.

This area will be the home to the Fusion esports team, which Comcast owns. Aside from being the home for Fusion, an Overwatch League team, this venue is set to be a hub for all gaming events in the east coast.

This $50 million project plans to break ground this summer at the stadium complex site where the Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park, and the Wells Fargo Center resides. The 3,500 seat esports area is set to go up next to Xfinity Live! Inside the area will be a training facility, broadcast studio, and team offices.

Fusion Arena has an opening date for 2021.