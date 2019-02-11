Coca-Cola Releasing New Flavor for First Time in a Decade

Summer’s right around the corner.

For the first time since 2007, Coca-Cola is releasing two new flavors to their line up. Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar are expected to hit shelves Monday, Feb. 25 after a successful testing in Canada. The new flavor will be sold in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles.

“We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days,” brand director Kate Carpenter said in a press release. “That’s why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination — which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way.”

In the era of nostalgia, this seems like the perfect flavor to get us ready for the summer.