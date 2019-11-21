Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti Creamers Hit Shelves in 2020

Coffee-mate is over here helping us make our drinks extra sweet. They are debuting Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti creamers in the new year.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer is supposed to taste like the leftover milk after helping yourself to a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. Meanwhile, Funfetti creamer has hints of vanilla, cake batter, and frosting.

The lastest coffee creamer additions are expected to hit shelves in January 2020 and retail for $4 per 32oz container.