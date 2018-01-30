Chris Rock Is Locking Phones Up During His Tour

Chris Rock is the latest performer to ban cell phones during shows so the audience actually watches the show instead of recording it or being on your phone the whole time. He’s saying that phones is a “major distraction.”

For Chris Rock’s shows on his Blackout tour, the phones are locked in a small pouch when the audience members first get there and they can only be unlocked by security in a few designated areas. These areas even apply during intermission.

One of the attendees at Rocks show in Glasgow, Scottland was one who used his phone when he wasn’t supposed to which resulted in him being quickly escorted out.

The attendees name was Chris Penman. His father was recovering from recent heart surgery, so in between acts he pulled out his phone to check in. Then he got caught.

I must have only looked at it for about 15 seconds, no-one was on stage and I held it discreetly on my lap, then I was approached by a guard. “They looked through my camera roll and my deleted images but I hadn’t taken pictures so there was nothing there.

“I explained the full thing but they still said I had to leave. I couldn’t believe it. It was the first night I’ve left my dad in weeks, and was supposed to be a bit of a break, but ended up completely ruined by this ridiculous situation. I’m happy that my dad is doing better but I’m angry because my wife paid £140 for the tickets as a gift and we didn’t even get to see Chris Rock.”