January 14, 2019 | Lenore Luca |

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged

When you know, you know.

 

Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️

Chris Pratt got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, over the weekend. She said yes!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

The couple started dating in June following Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris.