Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged

When you know, you know.



Chris Pratt got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend, Katherine Schwarzenegger, over the weekend. She said yes!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared the news on Instagram Sunday.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he wrote in his Instagram announcement.”Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The couple started dating in June following Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris.