Chris Hemsworth takes off shoes in Fancy Restaurant

Chris Hemsworth kicked back and let loose at an expensive restaurant in Australia Monday night.

After the premier of Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth and his director Taika Waititi went to grab bite to eat at Sake, one of Sydney’s top Japanese restaurants, and Hemsworth’s took his shoes off. He was completely barefoot!

Waititi shared a picture of Hemsworth at the table eating with his dress shoes kicked off to the side.

“Signs of Ragnarok #666. Even in the $$$$ restaurants this OG keeps it rizzle. #Ragnarok @chrishemsworth #iKnewHeWasMaori,” he captioned the photo.

Chris Hemsworth is just trying to be comfy.