Chocolate Yoga Bunny Has Gone Viral

Look at that form!

Chocolate bunnies are an Easter staple. This year, one bunny has us all talking.

Marks and Spencer (M&S), a British retailer, is selling a Yoga Bunny in a downward dog position. Now, people on social media were quick to call the bunny’s pose suggestive.

Take a look for yourself…do people just have dirty minds?

The UK has gone hopping mad for our #YogaBunny! What do you think, racy rabbit or yogi bunny? Hop to it and try this cheeky Easter treat for yourself in store now 🐇#MyMarksFave — M&S (@marksandspencer) March 21, 2019