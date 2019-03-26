Chocolate Yoga Bunny Has Gone Viral
Look at that form!
Chocolate bunnies are an Easter staple. This year, one bunny has us all talking.
Marks and Spencer (M&S), a British retailer, is selling a Yoga Bunny in a downward dog position. Now, people on social media were quick to call the bunny’s pose suggestive.
Take a look for yourself…do people just have dirty minds?
The UK has gone hopping mad for our #YogaBunny! What do you think, racy rabbit or yogi bunny? Hop to it and try this cheeky Easter treat for yourself in store now 🐇#MyMarksFave
It seems #JessicaRabbit’s gone a bit suggestive for #Easter! @marksandspencer #easteregg #rabbit #yoga #chocolate #egg #frome pic.twitter.com/TKdvGGrW9M
how funny is this yoga #bunny? #downwarddog 🤣🤣@marksandspencer pic.twitter.com/o3tynwMMWD
The M&S Yoga Bunny Easter egg is very “door’s on the latch, find me upstairs.” pic.twitter.com/RWs39APbCY
Yesssss got my #YogaBunny 🙌 🧘♀️🐰 #RacyRabbit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RbaQ2QZoeu
