March 26, 2019|Lenore Luca|
Chocolate Yoga Bunny Has Gone Viral

Look at that form!

Photo: Marks and Spencer

Chocolate bunnies are an Easter staple. This year, one bunny has us all talking.

Marks and Spencer (M&S), a British retailer, is selling a Yoga Bunny in a downward dog position. Now, people on social media were quick to call the bunny’s pose suggestive.

Take a look for yourself…do people just have dirty minds?